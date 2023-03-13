Entertainment

Oscars 2023: Best red-carpet looks of the star-studded evening

Written by Isha Sharma Mar 13, 2023, 10:17 am 2 min read

Here are our favorite looks from the 95th Academy Awards

Celebrities from around the world descended on the Academy Awards red carpet decked up in their sartorial bests! While the women looked drop-dead gorgeous in their flowy gowns that brushed the carpet, the men impressed us with their suave suits. From India, Deepika Padukone, Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, and SS Rajamouli, among a few others, attended the ceremony. Here are our favorite looks.

Jr. NTR gave a shoutout to his character in 'RRR'

Jr. NTR gave a big shoutout toward his career's most successful film and the global phenomenon RRR through his pitch-black sherwani that featured the large face of a lion on one arm. The customized Indian attire draws inspiration from his character of Komaram Bheem from RRR. Reportedly, he was styled by celebrity stylist Ashwin Mawle. What did you think of his stylish look?

Deepika Padukone kept her makeup minimal, donned a black gown

Padukone, who attended the Oscars as a first-time presenter, introduced RRR's song Naatu Naatu and explained its significance to the audience. She looked ravishing in a black gown that heightened her glow and beauty. She paired it with minimal makeup and a sparkly golden pendant and tied her hair in a bun. Her speech received a lot of applause and cheer from the audience.

Heads turned as Lady Gaga and Rihanna arrived

Lady Gaga surely made heads turn on the red carpet when she arrived in an all-black Versace gown. More than her dress, though, the scene-stealer were her heavily smoky eyes and a bright red lipstick that enhanced her look exponentially. Rihanna, on the other hand, showed off her baby bump in a leather Alaia gown. Both the singers were nominated at the ceremony.

Here's what Paul Mescal, Brendan Fraser, Harry Shum Jr. wore

The men served some looks too! Brendan Fraser, winner of Best Actor, wore a black Giorgio Armani tux with a bow tie while Harry Shum Jer. (Everything Everywhere All at Once) was seen in a long white jacket with a navy-blue trim. He described it as the "union of East and West." Best Actor nominee Paul Mescal opted for a white Gucci ensemble.

Three decades in Hollywood, and now Brendan Fraser is a winner at the #Oscars. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/mBbeXhKs6y — MTV (@MTV) March 13, 2023