Box office: 'TJMM' collections drop on Day 6

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 14, 2023, 10:33 am 1 min read

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is earning well at the box office. The film was released at a time when Bollywood biggies felt that romcoms were dead. The Luv Ranjan film has shut them and is currently inching toward the Rs. 100cr mark. Majority of reviews and word of mouth has been positive for the film. The makers earned quite well on the extended weekend.

Industry tracker Sacnilk stated that as per rough data, the film earned Rs. 6 crore on Monday (early estimates). It's a significant drop from Sunday but considering a weekday, the collection seems fine. Overall, the project has minted Rs. 76.24 crore in six days. The movie is headlined by Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. The cast also includes Anubhav Singh Bassi, among others.

Twitter Post

#TuJhoothiMainMakkaar

at national chains… Day 6 / Mon…#PVR: 1.41 cr#INOX: 98 lacs#Cinepolis: 64 lacs

⭐️ Total: ₹ 3.03 cr

Nett BOC.

Note: Tentative numbers. Final numbers might vary marginally. pic.twitter.com/CgY8HP87zc — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 13, 2023