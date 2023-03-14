Entertainment

Happy birthday, Aamir Khan: Understanding why he's called 'Mr. Perfectionist'

Aamir Khan is celebrating his 58th birthday today. We look at his most iconic movies

In his three-decade-long career, Aamir Khan has consistently set the benchmark high with his pathbreaking projects that have transformed the course of Indian cinema. His impeccable work ethic and commitment to his movies have earned him the title of "Mr. Perfectionist," and his work proves why he is worthy of such high praise. On his 58th birthday, we look at some such films.

'Rang De Basanti' was a pivotal film in Khan's career

Rang De Basanti, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, features an ensemble comprising R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, and Atul Kulkarni. It revolves around a British student who wishes to document Indian freedom fighters' stories. The drama clinched the National Film Award for Best Popular Film and several fans believe that RDB was so fearlessly audacious and unapologetic that it may not have been made today.

Did you love Khan's character in '3 Idiots'?

It was almost as if something altered in the Indian conscience when 3 Idiots came out, and conversations around the immensely suffocating pressure on students in colleges began to take center stage. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial switched between past and present narratives and was extremely nuanced in its storytelling, eventually becoming one of the best films to come out of Hindi cinema.

'Dangal' is one of Khan's biggest commercial and critical successes

Khan's record-breaking box office phenomenon Dangal was in complete rampage mode when it came out in 2016 and reportedly became the highest-grossing non-English film in China. Not the one to take any role lightly, Khan underwent a significant transformation and put on 27 kgs for the role of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat. This drama, inspired by real events, was directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

'Lagaan' scripted history and was nominated at the Oscars

Ashutosh Gowariker's almost four-hour-long drama Lagaan was special, not only because of its performances, soundtrack, and cinematography but also because it received an Oscar nomination for Best Foreign Language Film. Since then, no other Indian movie has been nominated in this category. Khan played the role of Bhuvan, a villager who leads his team to a consequential cricket match against the colonial British government.