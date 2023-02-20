Business

OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal invites PM Modi to his wedding

Written by Isha Sharma Feb 20, 2023, 11:32 am 2 min read

OYO Rooms founder Ritesh Agarwal has invited PM Narendra Modi to his March wedding (Photo credit: Instagram/@riteshagar)

OYO Rooms founder Ritesh Agarwal took to social media on Sunday (February 19) to share a string of photos with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Agarwal and his mother had met the PM to invite him to Agarwal's wedding, scheduled to be held in March at a posh five-star hotel in Delhi. In his post, Agarwal also expressed gratitude toward the Prime Minister's "warm reception."

Agarwal touched the PM's feet and sought his blessings

In one of the six photos shared by Agarwal, he can be seen bending down to touch PM Modi's feet as a mark of respect, while in another, the PM can be seen holding the wedding card. "With the blessings of PM Modi ji, we are all set for a new beginning. Words cannot express the warmth with which he received us," Agarwal wrote.

Agarwal is committed to tourism's growth in different Indian cities

Agarwal also spoke about how his mother is stimulated by PM Modi's "vision." He wrote, "My mother, who is inspired by his vision for women empowerment & Geet, from Express(Uttar) Pradesh, were heartened to meet him. Thank you for sparing your time & for your good wishes." He also added that he is "committed to enabling the growth of tourism" in different Indian cities.

Take a look at all the photos here

Meanwhile, here's everything you need to know about Agarwal's journey

The 29-year-old entrepreneur hails from a Marwari family in Odisha and had shifted to Delhi in 2011 for his college studies. However, he dropped out just two years after. His business acumen helped him crack the Thiel Fellowship, and as one of the winners, he was honored with a grant of a whopping $1,00,000. He laid the foundation of OYO Rooms in 2013.

Agarwal launched OYO at 19, scaled it to unprecedented heights

Agarwal was only 19 when OYO Rooms came into being, and today, it is one of the most successful Indian startups, with a striking international presence. The entrepreneur's achievements have been a subject of constant spotlight and he is the recipient of the Business World Young Entrepreneur Award and has also been featured in the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list, among other honors.