Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Ethereum is up by 10.87% compared to last week

Bitcoin has climbed by 0.47% in the past 24 hours, trading at $24,743.98. It is 13.48% higher than last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is unchanged from yesterday and is trading at $1,699.31. It is up by 10.87% compared to last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $477.45 billion and $207.94 billion, respectively.

What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $315.56, which is 0.31% lower than yesterday and 2.93% up since last week. The current price of XRP is $0.33, down 0.48% in the last 24 hours. It is 3.02% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (down 0.12%) and $0.088 (up 0.78%), respectively.

Solana is up by 14.64% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $24.329 (up 2.68%), $7.1702 (down 0.27%), $0.000011 (down 0.30%), and $1.51 (down 1.93%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana has moved up by 14.64% while Polka Dot has moved up by 11.80%. Shiba Inu has gained 5.35% of its value in the last seven days whereas Polygon is 20.90% up.

Here are our top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hour movement are Blur, Stacks, Filecoin, WOO Network, and Osmosis. They are trading at $1.34 (up 20.83%), $0.44 (up 14.57%), $8.38 (up 9.24%), $0.22 (up 7.77%), and $1.09 (up 7.02%), respectively.

What is going on with the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. The popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (flat), $1 (flat), and $1 (up 0.02%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (up 0.94%).

Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Flow, Theta Network, GMX, Loopring, and Mina. They are trading at $1.32 (down 5.27%), $1.20 (down 4.12%), $81.22 (down 3.80%), $0.44 (down 3.63%), and $1.07 (down 3.62%), respectively.

Top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

On the basis of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and Coinbase Exchange had a 24-hour volume of $13.42 billion (down 53.29%) and $0.85 billion (down 51.73%), respectively. Kraken's volume was $0.33 billion which is down 65.94% from yesterday.

Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Uniswap, Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $19.64 (down 0.48%), $7.04 (up 1.60%), $1 (up 0.02%), $24,712.42 (up 0.46%), and $8.01 (up 4.94%), respectively.

Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Among the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, ApeCoin, Flow, Decentraland, and Axie Infinity. They are currently trading at $7.47 (up 1.10%), $5.62 (down 0.35%), $1.32 (down 5.27%), $0.77 (down 1.49%), and $10.85 (down 1.46%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.11 trillion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $76.17 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $961.29 billion, compared to $833.9 billion three months ago.