Box office: How was 'TJMM's second-weekend collection

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 20, 2023, 10:25 am 1 min read

'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' breached Rs. 100 crore mark

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar breathed love and romance back into Bollywood. The film was initially performing well at the box office and has also crossed the Rs. 100 crore mark but the collection has not been exponentially high. It is pitted against Kapil Sharma's Zwigato and Rani Mukerji's Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway at the box office and its second-weekend collections were at par.

Slight rise in collections and cast of the film

As per Sacnilk, the Luv Ranjan directorial earned Rs. 7 crore on Sunday which is a slight increase from Saturday's Rs. 6.03 crore. Overall, the romcom has earned Rs. 108.98 crore. It marks Ranbir Kapoor's return to the romcom genre after a long time and he is cast opposite Shraddha Kapoor. The film also stars comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi.

