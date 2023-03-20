Box office: How was 'TJMM's second-weekend collection
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar breathed love and romance back into Bollywood. The film was initially performing well at the box office and has also crossed the Rs. 100 crore mark but the collection has not been exponentially high. It is pitted against Kapil Sharma's Zwigato and Rani Mukerji's Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway at the box office and its second-weekend collections were at par.
Slight rise in collections and cast of the film
As per Sacnilk, the Luv Ranjan directorial earned Rs. 7 crore on Sunday which is a slight increase from Saturday's Rs. 6.03 crore. Overall, the romcom has earned Rs. 108.98 crore. It marks Ranbir Kapoor's return to the romcom genre after a long time and he is cast opposite Shraddha Kapoor. The film also stars comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi.
Twitter Post
#Exclusive: Ranbir Kapoor And Shraddha Kapoor Starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Jumps Again By 25% On 2nd Sunday With 17.25 Cr Nett 2nd Weekend, Numbers Inside!— Box Office Worldwide (@BOWorldwide) March 19, 2023
Link: https://t.co/05XYkmw4Bg#RanbirKapoor #ShraddhaKapoor #TJMM #TuJhoothiMainMakkaar #BoxOffice @LuvFilms @TSeries pic.twitter.com/YPdiWD9Xie