Happy birthday, Alka Yagnik: Revisiting melody queen's most iconic numbers

Written by Isha Sharma Mar 20, 2023, 04:15 am 2 min read

Singer Alka Yagnik has turned 57. Happy birthday!

Indian music industry's undisputed singing queen Alka Yagnik has turned 57. A Guinness World Record holder for being the most-streamed artist on YouTube globally, her legacy is second to none. Her inimitable discography speaks volumes about her consistency and grip over the craft. Reportedly the voice behind roughly 20,000 Indian songs, Yagnik has a legendary reputation in Bollywood. We revisit our favorite songs.

'Gali Mein Aaj Chand Nikla'

Gali Mein Aaj Chand Nikla is a beautiful, plaintive, haunting melody that touches one's soul right from the very first note. The song featured in Zakhm (1998) and was composed by Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani. Yagnik beautifully captured the essence of the song and conveyed the anguish and eventual respite felt by a lover who has met her beloved after an excruciatingly long period.

'Dil Ne Yeh Kaha Hai Dil Se'

In her over four-decade-long career, Yagnik has sung numerous hit chartbusters with Udit Narayan, and Dhadkan (2000) is one such stupendous album composed by the Nadeem-Shravan duo. The union of these legends made this song what it is, with Yagnik successfully and sensitively etching out the conflicted emotions of the central protagonist of the romantic musical, who is torn between family and love.

'Tip Tip Barsa Paani'

With this sensuous song from Mohra (1994), Yagnik proved that her incredible singing rage is not only limited to heartbreak or romantic songs, but she can lend her voice to seductive numbers as well. She co-sang this evergreen song with her frequent collaborator Narayan. Add to it actor Raveena Tandon's effortless moves and her iconic yellow saree, and the song became a classic.

'Agar Tum Saath Ho'

Tamasha's Agar Tum Saath Ho is a 10/10 song that created waves when it came out in 2015. With this wistful melody composed by AR Rahman and written by Irshad Kamil, Yagnik proved that there's no such thing as being past one's prime, and her voice can suit Deepika Padukone as seamlessly as it fit leading '90s actors like Madhuri Dixit and Shilpa Shetty.