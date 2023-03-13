Entertainment

Box office: 'TJMM' inching toward the Rs. 100-crore mark

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 13, 2023, 11:48 am 1 min read

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has snubbed the speculations that claimed that "romcom is dead in Bollywood." The film raked in decent money and emerged as the next Bollywood money spinner of 2023 after Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. The Luv Ranjan-directed film enjoyed an extended weekend due to Holi and has earned good enough money keeping in mind the post-pandemic trends.

The rom-com will rake in more money

As per Bollywood Hungama, in five days, the film has earned Rs. 70.24 crore domestically. On Sunday, it earned Rs. 17.08 crore, a 3.08% increase from Saturday's Rs. 16.57 crore. The project is inching toward Rs. 100 crore mark. It is headlined by Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor and the cast also includes comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi, Dimple Kapadia, and Boney Kapoor, among others.

Twitter Post

#TuJhoothiMainMakkaar packs a solid number in its extended weekend… Biz on Sat and Sun gave the film that extra push… Weekdays crucial, all eyes on Mon… Wed 15.73 cr, Thu 10.34 cr, Fri 10.52 cr, Sat 16.57 cr, Sun 17.08 cr. Total: ₹ 70.24 cr. #India biz. #TJMM pic.twitter.com/xTil3BLtPm — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 13, 2023