Academy Awards 2023: 'EEAAO' wins 7 Oscars; full winners list

Academy Awards 2023: Full winners list

Academy Awards 2023 was a humongous success, and we got a very diverse range of winners in the 95th edition. Asian supremacy was impeccable at the coveted award ceremony. From Everything Everywhere All at Once (EEAAO) sweeping seven awards to India winning two Oscars, a varied range of content was recognized by the Academy this year. Let's check out the winners in every category.

'EEAAO' magic all the way

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert-directed EEAAO won in seven categories, including Best Picture and Best Director. Michelle Yeoh became the first Asian woman to win the Best Actress award. She was pitted against Cate Blanchett (Tar), among others, and it was a nail-biting fight, for sure! Meanwhile, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis won in the Best Supporting Actor and Actress categories, respectively.

Other big wins at award ceremony

The EEAAO director duo also bagged the Best Original Screenplay award and Paul Rogers won the Best Film Editing for this film. Brendan Fraser won the Best Actor award for The Whale, whereas the film also won in the Best Makeup and Hairstyling category. All Quiet on the Western Front bagged four awards—Best International Film, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, and Best Original Score.

South Asian supremacy: India won 2 Oscars

India had a great run at the Oscars, winning in two categories. Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga received the Best Documentary Short award for The Elephant Whisperers, making it the first Oscar for an Indian production. MM Keeravani and Chandrabose bagged the Best Original Song trophy for RRR's Naatu Naatu. Shaunak Sen's All That Breathes lost to Navalny in the Best Documentary Feature category.

Winners in other categories

Sarah Polley for Women Talking (Best Adapted Screenplay) Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio (Best Animated Feature Film) Mark Weingarten, James H Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon, and Mark Taylor for Top Gun: Maverick (Best Sound) Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, and Daniel Barrett for Avatar: The Way of Water (Best Visual Effects) Ruth E Carter for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Best Costume Design).

Diverse set of winners

The list also included An Irish Goodbye (Best Live Action Short Film) and The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse (Best Animated Short Film). Just like every year, netizens are posting their opinions on their favorite films. Did your favorites bag the Oscars?