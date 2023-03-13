Entertainment

Oscars 2023: Daniels from 'Everything Everywhere...' win Best Director award

Written by Tanvi Gupta Mar 13, 2023, 09:13 am 1 min read

Academy Awards: 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' directors, the Daniels won the Best Direction Award

Everything Everywhere All at Once is sweeping awards at the 95th Academy Awards, which was held at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday (Monday morning in India). Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert collectively known as the Daniels won the Oscar for Best Direction. Notably, the "multiverse of madness" film Everything Everywhere... was nominated in a total of 11 categories. Congratulations to the team!

'Everything Everywhere...' won several awards

After nabbing awards in the category of Best Original Screenplay and Best Editing, Everything Everywhere All at Once nabbed the third Oscar award back-to-back. The film features an ensemble cast including Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ke Huy Quan, and Stephanie Hsu. Notably, Quan won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, while Lee Curtis took home the award for Best Supporting Actress.

