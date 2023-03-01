Entertainment

'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse': Karan Soni to play Indian Spider-Man

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 01, 2023

Karan Soni will star in 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'

Deadpool actor Karan Soni will now play the Indian Spider-Man Pavitr Prabhakar in the upcoming film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. This is the sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The project is slated to release on June 2, 2023. The first installment Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was widely appreciated as it grossed over $384M globally and bagged an Academy Award in 2019.

Cast and crew of the film

Soni will join a stellar cast headlined by Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld. The supporting cast includes Luna Lauren Velez, Brian Tyree Henry, Greta Lee, Oscar Isaac, Issa Rae, and Shea Whigham, among others. It is helmed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K Thompson. It is bankrolled by Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation, in association with Marvel Entertainment.

