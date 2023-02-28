Entertainment

'The Pope's Exorcist' trailer: True-blue horror film about Vatican exorcist

'The Pope's Exorcist' is set to be released on April 7 in India

You will sleep with your lights on after watching the trailer of The Pope's Exorcist. Based on the files of the late Father Gabriele Amorth, the movie features Russell Crowe as the chief exorcist of the Vatican, who gets the case of handling an ancient demonic evil. Presented in India by Sony Pictures Entertainment, the film will hit theaters on April 7.

The trailer features gnarly moments and a fantastic demonic voice

The trailer promises a true-blue horror experience right from the start! As Amorth investigates a young boy's terrifying possession, he is warned that this is going to be his worst nightmare, and the exorcist replies, "My nightmare is... France winning the World Cup." With gnarly moments and a coarse demonic voice, it reaches a terror level where it sends a chill up your spine.

Russell Crowe is #ThePopesExorcist. Inspired by the true story of Father Gabriele Amorth, Chief Exorcist of the Vatican, The Pope’s Exorcist is exclusively in movie theaters April 14. pic.twitter.com/RioPcjiprp — The Pope's Exorcist (@popes_exorcist) February 22, 2023

Based on the true story of Gabriele Amorth

Amorth was a famous exorcist who entered the priesthood in the 1950s and was responsible for solving thousands of cases for nearly four decades. Before his death in 2016, he founded the International Association of Exorcists. In spite of the skepticism surrounding Amorth's work, he documented everything and the movie explores one of the most compelling and memorable cases the exorcist ever dealt with.

Know more about the film 'The Pope's Exorcist'

Helmed by Julius Avery, the movie is scripted by Chester Hastings, R Dean McCreary, and Evan Spiliotopoulos. Crowe is joined by John Wick: Chapter 2's star Franco Nero as the Pope, Ralph Ineson, Alex Essoe, and Paloma Bloyd, among others. It is pertinent to note The Pope's Exorcist is based on the priest's memoirs, An Exorcist Tells His Story and An Exorcist: More Stories.

The year 2023 is packed with realism-induced horror movies

This year has been packed with some amazing sets of titles, including horror movies, that will give a heavy dose of adrenaline rush to the audience. Some of the movies that have already taken to theaters include M3GAN, Infinity Pool, and Knock at the Cabin. In the coming months, iconic franchises like Scream and Evil Dead will be returning to entertain the audience.