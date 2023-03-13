Entertainment

Academy Awards: 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' wins Best Film

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mar 13, 2023, 09:08 am 1 min read

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' emerged to be the Best Film

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert's mind-bending science fiction, Everything Everywhere All at Once has done it at the Oscars 2023! The film was awarded the biggest award of the night- Best Film. Backed by A24, the movie was the highest nominated entry this year with 11 nods. The Michelle Yeoh-starrer went on to win seven awards at the 95th Academy Awards.

These were the 10 Best Film nominees this year

Back in January, Academy announced the names of the 10 Best Film nominees. The list included Tom Cruise starrer Top Gun: Maverick, Martin McDonagh's The Banshees of Inisherin, Baz Luhrmann's directorial Elvis, James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water, Sarah Polley's Women Talking, Ruben Ostlund's Triangle of Sadness, Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans, Edward Berger's All Quiet on the Western Front, and Todd Field's Tar.