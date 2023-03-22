Entertainment

Box office: 'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway' sees rise in collection

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 22, 2023, 10:23 am 1 min read

Rani Mukerji is known for her women-led roles and her recent release has been praised by her colleagues in Bollywood. Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway has received negative reviews from critics, whereas it is receiving mixed reviews from viewers. At the box office, it has not seen any exponential rise but surprisingly, the collections increased on Tuesday (Day 5).

Surprise rise on a weekday

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Ashima Chibber directorial has minted Rs. 1.05 crore (early estimates) on Tuesday which is a slight rise from Monday's Rs. 91 lakh. Overall, the collections have reached Rs. 8.38 crore at the domestic box office. The film is based on a real-life incident. The cast includes Anirban Bhattacharya, Jim Sarbh, and Soumya Mukherjee, among others.

