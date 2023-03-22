Entertainment

Happy birthday, Reese Witherspoon: 'Legally Blonde' actor's top 5 romcoms

Mar 22, 2023

'Legally Blonde' actor Reese Witherspoon turned 47 years old on Wednesday (March 22)

An Academy Award﻿ winner, actor Reese Witherspoon has also won two Golden Globe Awards, a Screen Actors Guild Award, a British Academy Film Award, and a Primetime Emmy Award﻿. Best known for Legally Blonde, Witherspoon turned a year older on Wednesday (March 22). To celebrate her 47th birthday, here are five romantic comedies starring her that you must watch.

'The Importance of Being Earnest'

The Importance of Being Earnest is a hilarious watch! Witherspoon plays a naive and sweet character and adds to the chaos in the film's plot. Based on Oscar Wilde's famous play, Witherspoon presented her charm and whimsy in the flick. It doubles as a romantic comedy as well as a period drama. It is one of the top-rated IMDb films of the actor.

'Just Like Heaven'

Just Like Heaven has a predictable yet heartwarming storyline. This romantic comedy is about a man falling in love with a spirit he finds in his new apartment. Starring Witherspoon and Mark Ruffalo, the film was released in the year 2005. It is not a traditional meet-cute love story, yet has been a hit with the audience of this genre.

'Penelope'

Another of Witherspoon's romcoms was released in the theaters in 2006, titled Penelope, directed by Mark Palansky. It also stars actors Christina Ricci, Catherine O'Hara, James McAvoy, Richard E Grant, and Peter Dinklage. Although Witherspoon played a small yet important role as the female protagonist's only close friend, it is one of the first films that she fully produced.

'Legally Blonde'

The list of Witherspoon's career-best romantic comedy films cannot be complete without the mention of Legally Blonde. She played the role of Elle Woods, which remains her most iconic character to date. The movie is said to be based on a book and a true story. It is also the project that elevated Witherspoon's career. It was directed by Robert Luketic.

'This Means War'

Released in the theaters in 2012, This Means War stars Tom Hardy, Chris Pine, and Witherspoon in the lead roles. It is a story about a woman who begins to date two best friends at the same time. Till the very end of the movie, Witherspoon's character lets the viewers guess which man she finally decides to be with.