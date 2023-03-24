Entertainment

Akshay Kumar's 5 action movies you can't miss

Written by Divya Bhonsale Mar 24, 2023, 05:58 pm 2 min read

Akshay Kumar was injured on the sets of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan 2' while performing an action sequence

Akshay Kumar is known for not using body doubles for his scenes. No matter how edgy a stunt is, he performs it himself. He has rightfully earned the title of Bollywood's Khiladi. Kumar was left injured while performing a stunt during Bade Miyan Chote Miyan 2's shooting. While we wish for his speedy recovery, here are five of his action-filled films, you can't miss.

'Khiladi'

Literally, the first hit of Kumar's career was the 1992 film, Khiladi. The movie featured Kumar, Deepak Tijori, Ayesha Jhulka, and Sabeeha in the lead roles with Kumar and Tijori playing best friends. Khiladi saw Kumar performing Thai boxing style, followed up with a good story. It remains one of the best actioners directed by Abbas-Mustan in the 1990s.

'Mohra'

Starring Naseeruddin Shah, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Kader Khan, and Kumar, Mohra is one of the superhit films of Kumar's career. It was his first blockbuster hit which did not only have a gripping storyline, humor, and action sequences but also gave us some of the most iconic songs of the '90s (Read: Tip Tip Barsa Pani and Mai Cheez Badi Hoon Mast Mast).

'Main Khiladi Tu Anari'

Kumar and Saif Ali Khan first teamed up for Yeh Dillagi and returned again to deliver another hit movie, Main Khiladi Tu Anari. Both films were released in 1994, but the latter is a favorite of a majority of the '90s kids. It also starred Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raageshwari in important roles. Given that era, it did have some good action sequences.

'Khiladiyo Ka Khiladi'

It is a movie that is well remembered by every kid from the '90s, largely for two reasons -- the steamy chemistry shown between Kumar and Rekha, and of course, Kumar fighting with Undertaker toward the end of the film. It featured multiple action scenes that are impressive to date. Directed by Umesh Mehra, it also starred Tandon and Deven Verma.

'Rowdy Rathore'

Cut to recent times and Kumar's Rowdy Rathore is a good reminder of how amazing he is at performing action scenes. Kumar, seen in a double role, was cast opposite Sonakshi Sinha while Nassar played the antagonist, Baapji. Released in the year 2012, this Prabhu Deva movie set the box office on fire and is one of the highest-grossing Indian films.