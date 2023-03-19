Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut spends whopping Rs. 65L on vanity van's interiors

Written by Tanvi Gupta Mar 19, 2023, 09:17 pm 3 min read

Kangana Ranaut redecorated the interiors of her vanity van and spent a whopping Rs. 65 lakh

Over the years, vanity vans have become a symbol of status, power, and personal style for celebrities. Recently, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut redecorated her uber-luxurious van and reportedly spent a generous amount to customize the interiors. Notably, Ranaut owns one of the most expensive vans in the film industry, and here, we explore the most expensive vanity vans owned by other Bollywood A-listers.

Ranaut customized interiors of vanity van

Ranaut has a knack for picking the most unique pieces to add to the decor, and she always manages to impress interior designers with her sharp attention to detail. This time, for her vanity van, the actor has spent a staggering Rs. 65 lakh only to beautify the interiors of her van, supplier Ketan Raval, who also works with Nita Ambani, told Dainik Bhaskar.

Ranaut wanted to replicate design of her home

Raval told the publication that the Dhaakad actor wanted a "traditional look" for her vanity van and desired it to be "designed on similar lines as her house." As per the supplier, Ranaut has sofas with carvings, and her chairs are all made of original wood. He further revealed, "Kangana even picked the company for the jet spray used in her vanity van."

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan owns best of everything!

Undoubtedly, Shah Rukh Khan owns the best of everything, and in this case, he reportedly has the most expensive vanity van in Bollywood, too. SRK owns a Volvo BR9, which is customized by celebrity automobile designer Dilip Chhabria, and per reports, the van is worth Rs. 5 crore. Notably, it is designed in such a way that it can be controlled by an iPad.

Alia Bhatt's vanity van is straight out of Pinterest board

Time and again, Alia Bhatt has given us a sneak peek inside her vanity van, which seems straight out of a Pinterest board. A true reflection of herself—the van is also a mix of quirky decor, statement art pieces, and aesthetically pleasing intricate designs. Designed by none other than SRK's wife, Gauri Khan, one of its highlights is the wall of vintage books.

Check out this post on Bhatt's vanity van

Katrina Kaif's Insta-aesthetic vanity van vibes

If you follow actor Katrina Kaif on social media, you might know that her vanity van has the most Insta-aesthetic vibes. Conceptualized by interior designer Darshini Shah and co-designed by celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, the van has a beautiful blend of pastel hues and textured walls, which makes her space cheerful and carefree, just like her! The van was reportedly built in 2017.

Salman Khan's uber-luxurious, super-comforting van

Touted as a "luxurious apartment on wheels," Salman Khan's charcoal grey vanity van is reportedly worth Rs. 4 crore, making it one of the most expensive ones owned by a Bollywood celebrity. This van is also designed by Chhabria with some comforting features, including a relaxing area with graphic artwork of Khan on one side and a bed and storage on the other.