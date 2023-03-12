Entertainment

Swara Bhasker shares 'haldi' ceremony pictures: Everything about her wedding

Written by Tanvi Gupta Mar 12, 2023, 07:46 pm 2 min read

Swara Bhasker shares pictures from her haldi ceremony

There's no doubt that Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker is deeply and madly in love! It's more evident in the pictures of her haldi ceremony than in any words we speak. The Raanjhanaa actor took everyone by surprise when she announced her wedding to political activist Fahad Ahmad last month. Now, the love birds are all set to tie the knot in a traditional ceremony.

Bhasker's pre-wedding festivities kickstart with 'haldi' ceremony

Bhasker's pre-wedding festivities started on Sunday with the haldi ceremony in the presence of her family and friends. She took to Instagram Stories to first give a sneak peek at the ceremony's setup. It was captioned, "And so it begins...Loving the decor." Later, she posted a series of pictures in which the couple is seen covered in turmeric, laughing and celebrating their love.

Check out her Instagram post

Instagram post A post shared by reallyswara on March 12, 2023 at 6:26 pm IST

Bhasker registered marriage under Special Marriage Act

On February 16, Bhasker announced her marriage to Ahmad by sharing a video on social media. The clip showcased how the two were just friends at first, but a cat named Ghalib played an essential role in bringing them together. The couple registered marriage in court on January 6 under the Special Marriage Act and kept the news under wraps for over a month.

Bhasker opts for intimate wedding at grandparents' house

Instead of choosing an exotic location, Bhasker reportedly opted for her grandparents' farmhouse in Delhi to host her intimate wedding. Reportedly, the haldi ceremony also took place in the huge garden area of the farmhouse, where other festivities will also take place in the coming days. Meanwhile, on Saturday, the actor shared glimpses on Instagram of her girl squad prepping for the sangeet night.

More details about Bhasker-Ahmad's wedding

Since the couple's wedding invite card went viral, fans have been waiting to catch glimpses of their wedding festivities. As per several reports, the wedding will be an "eclectic mix of cultures," and the couple booked a Carnatic music program for Monday, followed by a qawwali ceremony for Wednesday. On Thursday, the newlyweds will host a reception for their family and friends in Delhi.