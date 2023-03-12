Entertainment

Oscars 2023: Jr. NTR's outfit to reflect 'RRR's character

Written by Tanvi Gupta Mar 12, 2023, 05:30 pm 3 min read

Jr. NTR Oscar appearance: The actor wants to walk the red carpet as an 'Indian' (Photo credit: Instagram/@jrntr)

All eyes are on the 95th Academy Awards ceremony, which will be hosted by comedian-host Jimmy Kimmel. This time, India has the potential to bag as many as three Oscars. Among all the nominees, RRR's high-octane song Naatu Naatu is making the most noise. Now, a Pinkvilla report says Jr. NTR will grace the red carpet wearing an Indian outfit reflecting his RRR character.

Why does this story matter?

The entire nation is waiting to watch the Oscars with bated breath as India has earned three nominations.

They include All That Breathes in Documentary Feature, The Elephant Whisperers in the Documentary Short category, and Naatu Naatu in the Best Original Song category.

Since Naatu Naatu has won several international awards, it is considered a strong contender in the Best Original Song category.

Customized look based on Jr. NTR's 'RRR' character

Jr. NTR will walk the Oscars red carpet in a customized Indian attire that draws inspiration from his character of Komaram Bheem from RRR, said the Pinkvilla report. Reportedly, he will be styled by celebrity stylist Ashwin Mawle. Further, the report suggested that the actor wanted to walk the red carpet as an "Indian" and not an actor from the Indian film industry.

Pre- and post-Oscars party looks to also have same theme

According to the report, Mawle has taken the responsibility to style Jr. NTR for the pre- and post-Oscars parties in such a way that it reflects his character of RRR. On Thursday, Jr. NTR looked dapper in the South Asian Excellence pre-Oscars celebration hosted by Priyanka Chopra. Notably, the blue suit reflected the water element that represents Komaram Bheem in RRR.

Check out Jr. NTR's pictures

From Deepika Padukone to Lauren Gottlieb, every celebrity in attendance

This year, the Oscars are even more special, not only because India landed three nominations but also because Deepika Padukone will be one of the presenters. While it is not confirmed for which category she will present the award, we can only hope it is for Best Original Song to Naatu Naatu. Meanwhile, actor-dancer Lauren Gottlieb will be performing live on the RRR song.

Oscars: When, where to watch ceremony

If you are wondering when and where to watch the Oscars 2023 ceremony, fret not, we have gathered here all the details for you. The 95th Academy Awards ceremony will kick start at 5:30 am on Monday (India time). You can head straight to Disney+ Hotstar, where the ceremony will be live-streamed. The Oscars will also go live on Academy Awards' various social platforms.