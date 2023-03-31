Entertainment

Box office: 'Bheed' likely to be removed from theaters soon

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 31, 2023, 12:56 pm 1 min read

'Bheed' box office collection

Anubhav Sinha's films are thought-provoking socio-political dramas and at times do not work at the box office. His recently released directorial venture Bheed failed to get footfalls in theaters and is most likely to be removed soon. The film divided the house and it has been a box office disaster after a section of social media tagged the film to be "anti-national."

Struggling at the box office

The film has been struggling to reach the Rs. 3 crore mark at the box office. After the release of biggies like Ajay Devgn's Bholaa and Nani's Dasara, the socio-political drama is likely to stay here. The story revolves around the 2020's migrant exodus and draws a parallel with the 1947 Partition exodus. The film is headlined by Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar.

