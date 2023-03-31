Entertainment

OTT: Tigmanshu Dhulia's 'Garmi' teaser out

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 31, 2023, 12:54 pm 1 min read

'Garmi' teaser is out now

Tigmanshu Dhulia is known for making gut-wrenching power-packed dramas. The Milan Talkies director is back with another gripping web series titled Garmi. The series will premiere on the OTT platform SonyLIV. Recently, the makers released the teaser of the upcoming show and it looks quite promising. As per the look, the series will have the typical Dhulia flavor.

Story and crew of the series

The story revolves around a young man aspiring to become a civil servant. He then stumbles upon the world of power struggle, politics, and crime. The series has an ensemble cast of Mukesh Tiwari, Vineet Kumar, Jatin Goswami, Pankaj Saraswat, Puneet Singh, Vyom Yadav, Anurag Thakur, and Disha Thakur, among others. The project is bankrolled by Swaroop Sampat and Hemal Ashok Thakkar.

