Entertainment

Box office: 'TJMM' collections drop drastically on Day 13

Box office: 'TJMM' collections drop drastically on Day 13

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 21, 2023, 10:04 am 1 min read

'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' box office collections

Luv Ranjan is the flagbearer of quirky romcoms in Bollywood and interestingly, the youth connects with his films. His recent directorial Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has already crossed the coveted Rs. 100 crore mark and is having a decent run at the box office. TJMM is slow yet steady at the box office and broke the myth of romcom being "dead in Hindi cinema."

It earned Rs. 2.30 crore on Monday

As per Sacnilk, the film earned Rs. 2.30 crore on Monday (early estimates) which is a drastic drop from Sunday's Rs. 7.16 crore. The total collections have gone up to Rs. 113.64 crore. The film is pitted against Rani Mukerji's Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway and Nandita Das's Zwigato. The romcom is headlined by Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor.

Twitter Post