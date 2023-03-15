Entertainment

Box office: 'TJMM' holds the fort on Day 7

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 15, 2023, 10:49 am 1 min read

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar marked the return of Ranbir Kapoor to the romcom genre after years. The film has been performing decently at the box office and crossed the Rs. 80 crore mark in seven days. Considering post-pandemic trends and the fate of romcoms in Bollywood, the Luv Ranjan-directed film has performed way better than recent releases like Shehzada or Selfiee.

Eyeing the Rs. 100-crore mark

As per Sacnilk, the film held the fort on Tuesday, especially after a significant drop on Monday. On Tuesday, it minted Rs. 6.05 crore as per early estimates and the hall occupancy has been 10.91%. The makers are eyeing the Rs. 100 crore mark which is likely to be crossed by this week. The movie also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Anubhav Singh Bassi.

