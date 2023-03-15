Entertainment

Fatima Sana Shaikh posts photos on 'Sam Bahadur' wrap

Fatima Sana Shaikh posts photos on 'Sam Bahadur' wrap

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 15, 2023, 01:06 pm 1 min read

'Sam Bahadur' shooting has been wrapped

Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur is one of the most anticipated films of 2023 and ever since the first look of Vicky Kaushal donning the character of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw was released, fans went gaga. Now, the cast has been sharing behind-the-scenes photos from the set after announcing the shoot wrap. The film is slated to release on December 1.

Shaikh's experience of working with Gulzar

Fatima Sana Shaikh posted photos from the set with co-stars Kaushal and Sanya Malhotra, and director Gulzar. She thanked all of them in her long post and shared about her enriching experience while shooting the film. Shaikh will be donning Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's role in the upcoming biopic. Considering Gulzar's adeptness in making films on real-life figures, fans are excited about this movie.

Instagram Post

Instagram post A post shared by fatimasanashaikh on March 15, 2023 at 12:49 pm IST