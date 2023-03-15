Entertainment

'The Movie Critic': All about Quentin Tarantino's last feature film

Quentin Tarantino's 10th film, presumably his last outing, is titled 'The Movie Critic'

A world-renowned film connoisseur and master of compelling storytelling, Quentin Tarantino is a name that needs no introduction! A while ago, the filmmaker said that his 10th film would be his last, and he is sticking to his word! Reportedly, he has written a script and is set to direct this fall. Here's everything to know about his last project.

Tarantino has made an indelible mark with some of the most iconic movies like Pulp Fiction, Inglourious Basterds, and Django Unchained.

The 60-year-old director has helmed only nine movies (if you count the two Kill Bill movies as one).

Last year, during an interview, Tarantino stated that he in the industry for the last 30 years and it's time to "wrap up the show."

Tarantino's 10th film is reportedly named 'The Movie Critic'

According to The Hollywood Reporter, presumably, his last feature film is titled The Movie Critic. The filmmaker has written the script and is set to direct the project in the coming months. The details about the upcoming project have been kept under wraps; the publication reported that the story will be set in 1970s Los Angeles and will have a female lead.

Is 'The Movie Critic' based on film critic Pauline Kael?

In several interviews, Tarantino has fondly talked about American film critic Pauline Kael, who was known for her highly opinionated film reviews. She was not just a critic but an essayist and novelist, who used to pick up fights with editors and filmmakers. Tarantino has immense respect for her and there is a high possibility that the movie could be based on Kael.

Tarantino's last film does not have a studio yet, reportedly

The Movie Critic does not have a studio home as of now and it could go out to buyers as early as this week. Sony Pictures is reportedly one of the frontrunners. His Oscar award-winning movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019) was distributed by Sony, which also gave him a unique deal in which the copyright reverts to him over time.

Post-retirement, he wants to pursue other creative outlets

For his pioneering work, Tarantino has never been short of Oscars. The auteur has received Academy Awards for his movies Pulp Fiction (1994) and Django Unchained (2012). After retiring from filmmaking, Tarantino plans to do other creative things. In recent times, he produced podcasts, nearly directed episodes of Justified, and published his first novel in 2021 titled Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.