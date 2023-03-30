Entertainment

Box office: 'John Wick 4' shows stable growth in India

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 30, 2023, 11:57 am 1 min read

Keanu Reeves is one of the most bankable stars in Hollywood and he has proved it with his performances. His recently released film John Wick: Chapter 4 has been minting money like nobody's business. In India, the film has become a sleeper hit and will rake in good money until Ajay Devgn's Bholaa and Nani's Dasara takeover the halls.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs. 2.50 crore (early estimates) on Wednesday. The collection shows steady growth even on weekdays. Overall, the project has made Rs. 33.69 crore in India. The fourth installment of the franchise is helmed by Chad Stalhelski. Fans are elated to see their favorite Baba Yaga back in action. The film promises some sleek action sequences.

