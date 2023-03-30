Entertainment

Prabhas-Kriti Sanon starrer 'Adipurush's new poster leaves fans divided

Written by Isha Sharma Mar 30, 2023, 10:50 am 3 min read

The makers of 'Adipurush' have unveiled a new poster on Ram Navami. The film will be released on June 16

On the occasion of Ram Navami on Thursday, the makers of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush unveiled a new poster. The poster, painted in strokes of yellow, features Prabhas as Ram, Sanon as Sita, Sunny Singh as Laxman, and Devdatta Nage as Hanuman. While some fans thought that this poster was several notches higher than the last, others weren't so easily impressed.

Why does this story matter?

Ever since its first teaser was released, Adipurush has been at the receiving end of social media flak for its "sub-par VFX work" and "misrepresentation of mythological figures."

Some netizens labeled the previous poster "cartoonish," pointing out that it doesn't capture the essence of Ramayana, the Hindu mythological epic on which Adipurush is based.

This poster, thus, is the chance to right the wrongs.

The poster represents the time Ram-Sita were exiled to forest

The poster was unveiled by director Om Raut and the actors on Thursday morning at 7:11am. Completely drenched in hues of yellow, the poster's accompanying caption reads, "Mantro se badhke tera naam. Jai Shri Ram." It looks like the image is from the time Ram and Sita were exiled for 14 years, with Lakshman and Hanuman pledging their lifelong loyalty to them.

Check out the poster here

Some fans were pleased and satisfied with the poster

There was a section of fans who were pleased with the poster and called it "regal," highlighting that it's a "major upgrade" from what the makers had offered in the previous poster and teaser. A fan wrote, "Nobody can stop the film from breaking records at the box office now. Good work, VFX team," while another said, "Prabhas's expressions are on point!"

However, not everyone was happy; here's why

In contrast to the aforementioned fans, some Twitter users criticized the VFX yet again, calling it a "shoddy job" and asking "where is all the money going?" One such netizen wrote, "They forgot to remove the shadow from Kriti's face completely and it looks like this poster was created through photoshop." Another called it "a rushed, unsatisfactory, disappointing poster."

Did you notice any inconsistencies, too?

Here's everything you need to know about 'Adipurush'

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the big-budget drama also stars Saif Ali Khan as Ravana. Bhushan Kumar's T-Series has bankrolled this project reportedly constructed on a budget of Rs. 500cr. It had earlier locked the release date of January 12, 2023 (Makar Sankranti). After facing delays due to its VFX work, it is finally heading toward a release on June 16, 2023.