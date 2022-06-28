Entertainment

'Salaar': All you need to know about Prabhas starrer

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jun 28, 2022, 05:29 pm 2 min read

'Salaar' starring Prabhas and Shruti Haasan is helmed by Prashanth Neel.

Here's an interesting development on Prabhas's upcoming film Salaar. According to reports, the makers have rolled out a new schedule on Tuesday. During the schedule, the makers are expected to shoot some high-octane stunt sequences. Prashanth Neel, who directed the blockbuster KGF franchise, is helming this upcoming actioner. Read on to learn more about the latest development and more updates about Salaar.

Context Why does this story matter?

Prabhas's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion created worldwide records and gave him international fame.

However, his films after Baahubali namely Saaho and Radhe Shyam did not live up to the fans' expectations.

So, Salaar is an important one for the actor and his fans.

Since Neel's KGF franchise made records at the box office and received positive feedback, hopes are high for Salaar.

Speculation 'Salaar' may hit the big screens in April 2023

Hearsay has that Shruti Haasan, who plays the female lead in the actioner, will also join the shooting in Hyderabad. The film has stunt choreographer duo Anbariv (Anbu and Arivu) of KGF and Vikram fame aboard. Also, the latest reports suggest that the makers have only finished 30% of the shooting and the film will hit the marquee only by April 2023.

Quote Prithviraj Sukumaran recently opened up about 'Salaar'

Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran is also aboard the project. Talking about his role in the film, the Ayyappanum Koshiyum actor said, "I had listened to the narration and I absolutely loved it. It's a superb story and I immediately said yes." "Prashanth and Hombale (Films) are friends. And of course, it's a Prabhas film and I want to work with him," he added.

Reports Will Prabhas play a dual role in 'Salaar'?

If reports are to be believed, Prabhas will be seen playing a dual role in Salaar. And for one of the roles, the Rebel Star has reportedly lost about 20-22kgs. As per the reports, the actor has finished shooting for one of the double roles. Apparently, he will play two brothers who will have a faceoff with each other.