Are 'Adipurush' co-actors Prabhas, Kriti Sanon dating each other?

Written by Isha Sharma Sep 18, 2022, 02:21 pm 2 min read

Kriti Sanon-Prabhas are fronting Om Raut's 'Adipurush'.

New couple in Tinseltown? The rumor mill is abuzz that the lead actors of Adipurush, Kriti Sanon and Prabhas, are dating each other. The speculation caught fire recently when, during a game on Koffee With Karan, Sanon called up Prabhas, something eagle-eyed netizens were quick to notice. Sanon and Prabhas haven't fanned these flames, but they do reportedly have "strong feelings for each other."

The famously shy Prabhas is 'openly talking to Kriti'

A recent report published in Bollywood Life has hinted at a possible real-life romance between the Adipurush co-stars. Reportedly, Prabhas and Sanon have "strong feelings" toward each other and have gotten along well on the sets from the very beginning. The Baahubali star, famously shy, is "openly talking to Kriti and is so indulged in conversations with her," which has left everyone surprised.

Reportedly, the actors have 'mutual admiration' for each other

A source told the portal, "There is something special about [the] friendship that has been started but it is too early to jump the gun...it seems like they both are going very slow until they confirm anything to the world." The source also confirmed that "despite wrapping up the film months ago, their bond is still intact," and share "mutual admiration" for each other.

The film will release in January 2023

Adipurush directed by Om Raut is tentatively targeting the January 12, 2023 release date. T-Series has bankrolled this large-scale mythological drama. Raut has also written the screenplay, while the cinematography is helmed by Karthik Palani. While Prabhas is playing Lord Rama, Sanon and Saif Ali Khan are portraying Sita and Lankesh/Ravana, respectively. Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage, and Vatsal Sheth round up the cast.

Earlier, Prabhas was linked with Anushka Shetty

This is not all! The anonymous source further revealed, "They never fail to make a call or message to each other. They indeed have strong feelings for each other and only want it to get processed naturally and not rush." To recall, earlier, Prabhas was linked with his Baahubali co-star Anushka Shetty, but he has always maintained that they are just "good friends."