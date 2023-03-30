Entertainment

Box office: 'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway' registers marginal rise

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 30, 2023, 10:42 am 1 min read

'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway' box office collection

Rani Mukerji starrer Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway has not seen any exponential rise at the box office but has managed to have a stable growth curve. The critics did not perceive the film well and it received lukewarm responses from the viewers. Potentially, the film has the only chance of doing well until Ajay Devgn's Bholaa takes over at the box office.

Steady growth at the box office

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Ashima Chibber directorial raked in Rs. 65 lakh on Wednesday, a slight rise from Tuesday's Rs. 58 lakh. Overall, the project has raked in Rs. 16.96 crore. The story revolves around the true case of Sagarika Bhattacharya which shook India in the last decade. The cast includes Anirban Bhattacharya, Neena Gupta, Jim Sarbh, and Soumya Mukherjee, among others.

