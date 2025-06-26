'Mistry': Ram Kapoor admits to making inappropriate comments, 'guilty as...'

Actor Ram Kapoor , who was recently removed from all promotional activities for his upcoming show Mistry over allegations of making inappropriate comments, has admitted to the accusations. In a recent interview with The Times of India, he confessed that he was "guilty as charged." He explained that he tends to become "bindass" around people he's comfortable with and plans on apologizing to everyone he's offended.

Defense 'Did not realize my words could offend others...': Kapoor Kapoor explained that he was caught up in the moment and didn't realize his words could offend others. He said, "If I had any idea how my behavior was being taken, I would have dealt with it right away." He also defended himself against allegations of making inappropriate comments about a female crew member's outfit by stating he had made similar remarks to male crew members as well.

Accountability 'Respect the decision...': Kapoor on being dropped from promotions Kapoor insisted that while his words came from a "harmless space," he has realized he can't be his "obnoxious normal self" around younger team members who were offended. He acknowledged the gravity of the situation and said his fans and son look up to him, making it even more disappointing. He also respected JioHotstar's decision to drop him from all promotional duties after the complaints surfaced, accepting this as a lesson learned.

Controversy details Controversy details The controversy began during a press junket on June 19, where Kapoor and co-star Mona Singh were promoting Mistry. A source at the event said problems started when Kapoor interrupted interviews, allegedly "mansplaining" and answering questions meant for Singh. Things escalated when he made an inappropriate comment to a JioHotstar marketing team member, saying, "I feel like I've been gang-raped by elephants." This was followed by another offensive remark about a crew member's dress being "distracting."