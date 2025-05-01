'Costao,' 'The Royals': Must-watch Hindi titles in May 2025
What's the story
May 2025 is going to be a mind-blowing month for Hindi cinema lovers as several films and series are lined up to be released on different OTT platforms.
From action thrillers like Costao on ZEE5 to some royal drama in Kull and The Royals, this lineup has something for everyone.
As the month unfolds, each release brings its unique appeal, from star-led spectacles to gripping narratives and emotional storytelling.
First week releases
'Costao' to kick off May releases
The month will start with the release of Costao on Thursday.
It is a gripping tale of a man (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) fighting against corruption and crime.
The film is an adrenaline-pumping ride with action, emotional twists, and an unforgettable protagonist.
Following closely on Friday is Black White & Gray: Love Kills on SonyLIV.
It follows Daniel Gary, a journalist investigating a boy's disappearance. As he digs deeper, secrets of violence, gender bias, and class divide emerge.
Drama
'The Diplomat' to release digitally on May 9
Then, Nimrat Kaur's Kull will release on JioHotstar on Friday. It delves into mystery and betrayal in the royal household of Bikaner.
When the family head is found dead on his birthday, buried secrets begin to unravel.
Adding to the intrigue this month is John Abraham's The Diplomat, most likely premiering May 9 on Netflix.
The story takes a turn when a woman storms into the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, claiming Indian citizenship and sparking a diplomatic crisis.
May 16 releases
'The Royals' and 'Hai Junoon!' to release next
Adding a touch of romance and royalty, The Royals also premieres May 9 on Netflix.
The series pairs Morpunta's Sophia Kanmani with modern-day prince Aviraaj Singh. Together, they aim to turn a dilapidated haveli into a five-star retreat.
Shifting from royal estates to youthful stages, Hai Junoon! arrives on May 16 on JioHotstar.
It explores the journey of students in Mumbai's Anderson's College music club while tracing a man's rollercoaster ride through adolescence and his love for music and dance.
Final release
'Sikandar' to conclude May's OTT releases
The month will end with the release of Salman Khan's Sikandar on Netflix on May 30.
The film narrates the story of a man who beats insurmountable odds to help the downtrodden and those in need.
His wife's influence transforms him from a carefree man to a selfless one, becoming an inspiration for those lost in despair.
The film closes May's slate on a powerful note of hope.