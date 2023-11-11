#NewsBytesExclusive: 'MasterChef India 8's Kenneth G on his cooking style

By Divya Raje Bhonsale

Kenneth G (18) gets candid about his 'MasterChef India' journey

Kenneth G is the youngest contestant on the ongoing season eight of MasterChef India, being exclusively premiered on SonyLIV. One of the show's top 12 contestants, his young age doesn't bother Kenneth! He has already proved with his Mediterranian platter that he deserves to be one of India's finest home cooks. In an exclusive chat with us, Kenneth talks about his MasterChef journey.

What's one thing that inspired you to cook?

I started cooking when I was six years old. I believe that it's a god's gift and that the love and passion for cooking are within me. Having said that, there are chefs such as Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, Pooja Dhingra, and Garima Arora who have inspired me to become a chef. Age is just a number when it is about following your passion.

Does being the youngest contestant on the show bother you?

The show isn't about age, but one's cooking skills. Even though I'm competing with those who have more experience than me, I am confident about my culinary skills and the little bit of knowledge I have about food. Initially, I was skeptical if I should audition for the show or not, but as luck had it, I'm one of the top 12 contestants today.

Your biggest inspiration and competitor in the 'MasterChef' kitchen?

When I look at every other contestant's journey, I can say that I draw my biggest inspiration from Mohammed Aashiq. I know about the struggles he faced in his life and how far he has come in his journey, which inspires me. Although every contestant is equally impressive with their skills, for me, it's Aashiq who is a strong competitor.

What defines Kenny's cooking style?

I am Gen-Z, and I like to recreate popular international recipes. For instance, I chose to bake a tres leches cake, which is one of the top trends in the baking segment presently. I try to incorporate the local flavors of the place I come from (Bengaluru, Karnataka) into international recipes. My strengths lie in cooking both sweet and savory.

Is time restriction a big challenge while cooking?

When we are cooking at home, we neither have a time restriction nor do we have to present our dishes to a celebrity chef. However, in the MasterChef kitchen, we're constantly under pressure. Yes, time has become a challenge for me, but to overcome it, I prepare a workflow before every cook-off so that it helps me beat the time.

What are your plans after 'MasterChef India'?

Until now, I have only been a home cook, but after the show, the scenario would change drastically for me. I want to become a professional chef, and at the same time, I wish to showcase my culinary skills to the world. I want people to experience my food. I want to fill their stomach with tasty dishes and follow my passion for food.

3 key things you've learned from 'MasterChef' kitchen

MasterChef taught me to be patient in life, confident, and work hard. No matter how tough things get for you, don't get demotivated. Learn from your mistakes and make sure you aren't repeating them. With that, you have to be patient and persistent to achieve your dreams. Another important thing that the kitchen has taught me is the diversity of Indian food.