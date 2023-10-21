Meet top 12 contestants of 'MasterChef India' Season 8
It's time to embark on a flavorful journey with MasterChef India and its top contestants. After clearing audition rounds, 12 contestants made their way to the grand kitchen, where they will engage in a culinary war, with chefs Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Pooja Dhingra as the judges. Before you watch the show on Sony LIV, let's meet this season's top 12 contestants.
Harish Closepet
Those who are active on Instagram and follow food-related content might remember this contestant as the guy who packs tasty lunch boxes. Harish Closepet, a 58-year-old Bengaluru-based entrepreneur, is best known for the content he posts on his Instagram handle: @harrys_lunchbox. Closepet's food journey started when he began to pack lunchboxes for his daughters. He eventually started food vlogging with his younger daughter.
Kenneth G
A law student, Kenneth G is the youngest contestant in the current season. He is an aspiring chef from Bengaluru who is reportedly pursuing law at the behest of his parents but wants to make a career as a chef. The 18-year-old has been involved in cooking since a very young age. He learned to make rotis when he was only six years old.
Rukhsaar Sayeed
Hailing from Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, Rukhsaar Sayeed holds a PhD in food technology. A mother of two, she impressed Chef Khanna with her dish Shikara Ride, which transported him to his first trip to the Valley. The 33-year-old contestant wishes to bring her regional cuisine to the national front. Sayeed dreams of starting a culinary school in her hometown and supporting underprivileged girls.
Kaushalya Choudhary
Kaushalya Choudhary hails from a small village near Jodhpur, Rajasthan. She got married at a young age and transformed her love for cooking into her passion. Choudhary started her own YouTube Channel named Sidhi Marwadi, where she cooks traditional Marwadi recipes. It has a subscriber base of over 1.3 million users. She now also aims to start a spice brand of her own.
The other contestants
Among the other contestants is Kolkata's Subhojit Sen, joined by Nambie Jessica S Marak, an educationist from Meghalaya, Kolkata's home baker Suraj Thapa, Mumbai's content creator Prachi Agarkar, and Gobindgarh's Kriti Dhiman who inherited her love for cooking from her father. Mohammed Aashiq, who owns a juice stall in Mangalore, Kolkata's pop-up chef Sima Ahmed, and Solan's banker Nidhi Sharma have also been selected.