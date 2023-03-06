Entertainment

#NewsBytesExclusive: Indian OTT on par with foreign shows, says Nandaa

#NewsBytesExclusive: Indian OTT on par with foreign shows, says Nandaa

Written by Divya Bhonsale Mar 06, 2023, 02:23 pm 3 min read

'Iru Dhuruvam 2' actor Nandaa Dorairaj spoke to 'NewsBytes' in an exclusive chat about his series

Tamil actor Nandaa Dorairaj is tasting success since the latest season of his psychological thriller Iru Dhuruvam 2 was released. Available for streaming on SonyLIV, the series brings back Dorairaj in the role of police officer Victor who uncovers a murder mystery while in search of his missing wife. Dorairaj got candid with NewsBytes in an exclusive interview about the series and more. Excerpts.

Your experience of working on both seasons of 'Iru Dhuruvam'?

It has been a great experience for me to have been able to work with M Kumaran, who directed the first season, and also Arun Prakash, the director of the second season. What I really liked about the second season is how well it has been connected with the first part. Every dialogue and scene was interlinked with the prequel in an interesting manner.

Tell us about your bond with your co-star Abhirami Venkatachalam?

Abhirami Venkatachalam is a great co-artist to work with and a powerhouse of talent. Unfortunately, we had very limited scenes in the first and second seasons. Since our relationship forms the basis of the series, and the sequel has a very strong lead to the third season, I'm looking forward to it since Venkatachalam and I will have many scenes to shoot together.

One thing that you loved the most about the series?

What I thoroughly liked is how scenes regarding the investigation were written, keeping every minute detail in mind. It's very easy to watch a psychological-crime thriller and say that a particular scene could have been written this way or the other. But I personally learned a lot about what goes into writing such scenes, and that's what intrigued me the most as an actor.

Is India at the same level as international thrillers?

We have to raise our standards to match the content of international thrillers. Since we have cultural differences, we can't adapt to any international thriller. We have to pick and choose as per our audience. When it comes to quality and presentation, we are matching up to international standards. This will only get better since OTT is giving us a platform to experiment.

How has our content developed over the years?

Ever since the entertainment world shifted to streaming platforms during the pandemic, we have got a larger exposure to international content from across the world. We have got good exposure to international shows - be it Korean or something else, through various platforms. And it is this exposure that we are absorbing to provide our audience with content that is of international standards.