25yrs on, Aamir returns to 'Lagaan' village to screen 'Sitaare...'

Digital release

OTT release of 'Sitaare Zameen Par'

After initially denying a quick OTT release for Sitaare Zameen Par, Khan confirmed the film's digital debut earlier this week. The movie is currently available on YouTube. Starting Friday, it can be streamed on Khan's official YouTube channel, Aamir Khan Talkies: Janta Ka Theatre, at a price of ₹100/view. A source told Bollywood Hungama that Khan "was deeply moved by the idea of reconnecting with the people of Kunariya, a village that holds immense emotional and cinematic value for him."