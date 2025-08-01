25yrs on, Aamir returns to 'Lagaan' village to screen 'Sitaare...'
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is set to return to the iconic village of Kunariya, near Bhuj, where his Oscar-nominated film Lagaan was shot over two decades ago. The visit will be a part of a special screening for his latest blockbuster, Sitaare Zameen Par. This initiative is part of Khan's effort to bring cinema closer to the people via YouTube.
Digital release
OTT release of 'Sitaare Zameen Par'
After initially denying a quick OTT release for Sitaare Zameen Par, Khan confirmed the film's digital debut earlier this week. The movie is currently available on YouTube. Starting Friday, it can be streamed on Khan's official YouTube channel, Aamir Khan Talkies: Janta Ka Theatre, at a price of ₹100/view. A source told Bollywood Hungama that Khan "was deeply moved by the idea of reconnecting with the people of Kunariya, a village that holds immense emotional and cinematic value for him."
Production highlights
'He wanted to express gratitude and share his latest film'
"He wanted to express gratitude and share his latest film with the community that played such a crucial role in one of his biggest milestones," added the source. Sitaare Zameen Par, directed by RS Prasanna, is a significant project for Khan. The film has been receiving positive reviews from audiences across India. It features 10 rising stars, including Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, and Rishi Shahani, among others.