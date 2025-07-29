'Saiyaara' title track copied One Direction song? Tanishk Bagchi reacts
What's the story
Tanishk Bagchi, the music director behind the title track of Saiyaara, has denied allegations that his composition is similar to One Direction's Night Changes and Jubin Nautiyal's Humnava Mere. In a recent interview with India Today, he said, "Whatever I do, people will have something to say because they don't have [anything better to do]. They keep on looking for opportunities to put me down."
Coincidental similarities
'We didn't steal anything...'
Bagchi further explained that while the chords of the A minor scale are limited, every melody has a different essence. "Even if you can do that, it's really difficult to make it a hit." He added, "All said and done, we didn't steal anything. The similarities are fine, it can happen, but it's not like we did it on purpose." "We worked on the emotion of the song, and that worked. That's the magic of Saiyaara."
Global success
'Saiyaara' tops global charts, song's emotional essence wins hearts
The title track of Saiyaara has caught the public's interest with its melody and lyrics. The song is currently at #4 on Spotify's Top 50 Global chart and recently topped the Viral Top 50 list. Despite the ongoing debate, Saiyaara has emerged as a commercial success, earning ₹256 crore in India within 11 days of its release, as per Sacnilk.