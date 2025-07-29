'Naagin 7' first-look drops on Naag Panchami; see here
What's the story
The much-awaited teaser for the seventh season of Naagin has finally been released, leaving fans of the popular supernatural drama buzzing with excitement. The short clip features a Shivling surrounded by a snake and an illuminated symbol, signaling a fresh start for the franchise. However, it doesn't reveal any details about the storyline or cast, keeping viewers guessing about what to expect in this upcoming season.
Special occasion
Teaser released on Naag Panchami
The teaser for Naagin 7 was released on the auspicious occasion of Naag Panchami, a festival dedicated to worshiping snakes. This timing adds an extra layer of significance to the teaser and heightens fans' anticipation for the upcoming season. The show, produced by Ektaa Kapoor, has been a staple of Indian television since its first season premiered in 2015.
Twitter Post
See the first look here
Colors ki taraf se Naag Panchami ke paawan tyohaar ki dher saari shubhkaamnaaye! 🐍#NaagPanchamipic.twitter.com/9KLhjk19Fm— ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) July 29, 2025
Anticipation builds
Fans eager to know about the cast and storyline
Following the release of the teaser, social media platforms were flooded with reactions from viewers. Many expressed their eagerness to learn more about the storyline and cast of Naagin 7. One user wrote, "Early waiting for Naagin S7 teaser," while another said, "Wow, finally the wait is over." The show has been one of Indian television's longest-running and most-watched Hindi supernatural dramas.