Ektaa Kapoor-mother questioned in POCSO case; BanALTBalaji trends on X

By Tanvi Gupta 05:42 pm Oct 22, 202405:42 pm

Case details

Kapoors have been charged under IPC, IT Act, POCSO Act

The Kapoors have reportedly been charged under section 295-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Information Technology (IT) Act, and Sections 13 and 15 of the POCSO Act. The complaint states that the web series, which streamed between February and April 2021, featured obscene scenes involving minors. Following these allegations, the controversial episode is reportedly no longer available on the streaming platform.

Public outrage

Social media backlash against ALTBalaji grows

The controversy has sparked a massive outrage on social media, with #BanALTBalaji trending on X (formerly Twitter). Users are slamming the content produced by ALTBalaji, alleging it adversely affects Indian culture and youth. One user has even started a campaign to "Save culture, save India." The tweet read: "The Hindu Phobic Web Series, Films are nothing but a conspiracy to misdirect our youth which is increasingly being viewed globally as our major national asset on a path of self-destruction."

Award revocation

Calls to revoke Kapoor's Padma Shri amid controversy

Along with the backlash, there are also demands to revoke Ektaa's Padma Shri award for the controversial content. A user even questioned the rationale behind her receiving the award. The public outcry also includes calls for stricter regulations and a permanent ban on ALTBalaji. To note, the sixth season of Gandi Baat is an erotic thriller with controversial themes. Previously, the show was available on platforms like ZEE5 and MX Player but was taken down after new OTT regulations.