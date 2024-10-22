Ektaa Kapoor-mother questioned in POCSO case; BanALTBalaji trends on X
On Tuesday, Mumbai Police interrogated producer-filmmaker Ektaa Kapoor and her mother, Shobha Kapoor, regarding a case linked to the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The case stems from allegations that explicit scenes involving minor girls were depicted in an episode of Gandi Baat, an adult-rated web series produced by their company, ALTBalaji. The mother-daughter has been summoned for further questioning on Thursday, October 24, per ANI.
Kapoors have been charged under IPC, IT Act, POCSO Act
The Kapoors have reportedly been charged under section 295-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Information Technology (IT) Act, and Sections 13 and 15 of the POCSO Act. The complaint states that the web series, which streamed between February and April 2021, featured obscene scenes involving minors. Following these allegations, the controversial episode is reportedly no longer available on the streaming platform.
Social media backlash against ALTBalaji grows
The controversy has sparked a massive outrage on social media, with #BanALTBalaji trending on X (formerly Twitter). Users are slamming the content produced by ALTBalaji, alleging it adversely affects Indian culture and youth. One user has even started a campaign to "Save culture, save India." The tweet read: "The Hindu Phobic Web Series, Films are nothing but a conspiracy to misdirect our youth which is increasingly being viewed globally as our major national asset on a path of self-destruction."
Calls to revoke Kapoor's Padma Shri amid controversy
Along with the backlash, there are also demands to revoke Ektaa's Padma Shri award for the controversial content. A user even questioned the rationale behind her receiving the award. The public outcry also includes calls for stricter regulations and a permanent ban on ALTBalaji. To note, the sixth season of Gandi Baat is an erotic thriller with controversial themes. Previously, the show was available on platforms like ZEE5 and MX Player but was taken down after new OTT regulations.