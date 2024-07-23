In short Simplifying... In short Shiv Sena MLA, Kayande, has criticized 'BB OTT' contestant and YouTube influencer, Malik, for promoting vulgarity on the show.

She has requested police action against the show and plans to approach the information and broadcasting minister for stricter laws on OTT platforms.

Amidst the controversy, Malik's first wife, Payal, defended him, claiming a viral video of him was edited. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Shiv Sena MLA demands action against 'Bigg Boss OTT' contestant Armaan Malik

Shiv Sena MLA slams 'BB OTT' contestant for 'promoting vulgarity'

By Tanvi Gupta 10:20 am Jul 23, 202410:20 am

What's the story Shiv Sena MLA Dr. Manisha Kayande has publicly criticized the reality show Bigg Boss OTT 3 and contestant Armaan Malik for promoting "vulgarity." In an interview with ANI, Kayande expressed her disapproval of the show's content and called for strict action from Mumbai police. The show, known for its controversies and surprises, has been under scrutiny due to Malik's polygamous relationship with his two wives, Payal Malik and Kritika Malik.

Accusations

Kayande accused Malik of crossing all 'limits of vulgarity'

Kayande referred to the show as an "absolute vulgarity" and accused Malik of crossing all limits of decency. She stated, "The YouTube influencer (Malik) is also participating in that. He has crossed all limits of vulgarity and for the scenes that are being shown." "This public display of vulgarity in the name of reality shows, how far is it correct. How does it influence young minds?"

Action plan

Kayande requested police action and plans to approach minister

Kayande has approached Mumbai police with a letter requesting action against the show. She also plans to approach the information and broadcasting minister at the Centre to "request them to bring in the law in this current session of the parliament on the OTT platforms." "We have told them to arrest the actors and also the CEO of the show," she added in her statement.

Defense

Meanwhile, Malik's wife defended him amid controversy

Meanwhile, in response to a recent viral video featuring Malik and his second wife Kritika allegedly getting intimate on the live show, Malik's first wife, Payal, defended her husband. "Whoever has shared the video claiming it is Armaan and Kritika's I would request them with folded hands to stop." "The video is edited. I have stayed at BB house and I can say that there are no lamps like the ones seen in the viral clip."