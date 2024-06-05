Next Article

Problem is confined to YouTube's desktop site

YouTube's 'Like' button mysteriously disappears when users press it

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:37 am Jun 05, 202411:37 am

What's the story In a peculiar development, YouTube users have reported that the platform's 'like' button disappears when clicked. This issue was first highlighted by 9to5Google, who noted that while the like count continues to rise, the thumbs-up icon vanishes, leaving an empty gray space. The problem seems to be widespread, with reports coming from users across various web browsers and on different YouTube videos.

Platform specific

Anomaly limited to YouTube's desktop site

Interestingly, this anomaly appears to be confined to YouTube's desktop site. Reports indicate that users accessing YouTube via its Android app or mobile browser have not experienced the disappearing 'like' button issue. This is not the first time such an issue has been reported, with Reddit users noting a similar occurrence a few months ago.

Statement

YouTube is investigating the issue

Users should note that the dislike button continues to work as intended. Meanwhile, YouTube has put up a statement, claiming that it is looking into the issue. The company said, "Rest assured, whether or not the icon is showing, the video is still receiving the like!" We hope that the problem will be resolved soon.