US federal authorities asking Google to share YouTube user data

By Akash Pandey 11:17 am Mar 24, 2024

What's the story US federal authorities have requested Google to disclose user data associated with certain YouTube videos, according to court documents recently made public and reviewed by Forbes. The data sought includes names, addresses, phone numbers, and user activity of accounts that viewed specific videos from January 1 to 8, 2023. The government also requested the IP addresses of individuals who watched these videos without being logged in.

Investigation focuses on Bitcoin seller 'elonmuskwhm'

The request for data is linked to an investigation into an online user named "elonmuskwhm," who is suspected of illegally selling Bitcoin for cash, possibly breaching money laundering regulations and running an unauthorized money transfer business. Undercover agents allegedly sent the suspect YouTube tutorial links related to drone mapping and augmented reality software in early January. These publicly available videos have collectively received over 30,000 views, indicating a large number of users could be implicated in the government's request.

Court approves data request, Google's reaction yet unknown

Authorities have defended their request by asserting that "there is reason to believe that these records would be relevant and material to an ongoing criminal investigation, including by providing identification information about the perpetrators." The court approved the order but instructed Google to maintain confidentiality. However, it is still uncertain whether Google has complied with the government's request for user data associated with the specific YouTube videos.

Authorities request livestream data in a separate incident

In a different incident, authorities asked Google for a list of accounts that viewed or interacted with eight YouTube livestreams. This request came after law enforcement realized they were being monitored via a livestream during an investigation into a report of an explosive device in a trashcan. One such livestream was broadcasted by the Boston and Maine Live account, which boasts over 130,000 subscribers.

Privacy advocates raise concerns over government request

Google maintains that it adheres to a "rigorous process" to safeguard user privacy. However, critics and privacy advocates have raised concerns about what they see as government intrusion in acquiring sensitive information about individuals who merely viewed specific YouTube videos without participating in illegal activities. John Davisson, senior counsel at Washington-based Electronic Privacy Information Center, expressed concerns saying, "What we watch online can reveal deeply sensitive information about us—our politics, our passions, our religious beliefs, and much more."