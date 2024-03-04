Next Article

'Gemini unreliable': Google apologizes after AI chatbot calls Modi 'fascist'

By Pratyaksh Srivastava 02:40 pm Mar 04, 202402:40 pm

What's the story Google has apologized to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi after its AI platform, Gemini, generated controversial comments about him, sparking outrage. In response to a query, Google's AI bot said that Modi's policies were 'fascist'. India's Minister of State for IT & Electronics, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, shared that the government had sent a notice to Google demanding an explanation for the "unsubstantiated" results. Now, Google has admitted that its Gemini AI platform is "unreliable" and offered an apology.

The aftermath

AI platforms now require permits to operate in India

In response to the incident, the Indian government has declared that AI platforms must obtain a permit to operate in the country. Authorities said India should not serve as a testing ground for AI platforms. The concern stems from AI data being released to the public without proper testing or safeguards. Chandrasekhar stated that underdeveloped platforms would not be allowed to launch full services without informing users about potential misleading or false information.

Advisory issued

Government issues advisory to AI start-ups

The government has also issued an advisory to AI start-ups, stressing the importance of labeling unverified information as potentially false and prone to errors. This follows a notice sent to social media companies regarding deepfakes. Chandrasekhar urged AI platforms to respect Indian consumers and clarify that their platforms might generate unreliable or unlawful content. He also cautioned that AI platforms could face prosecution under Indian IT and criminal laws for violations and spreading false information.

Apologies

Google CEO previously apologized for Gemini's shortcomings

Prior to the controversy surrounding Gemini's response to Modi's policies, Google CEO Sundar Pichai had apologized for the flaws of the AI chatbot. Gemini provided incorrect answers to basic questions like Google's co-founders and America's founding fathers. It also generated images showing racial diversity in the composition of Germany's Nazi army during WWII. Pichai confessed that Google was at fault and that these mistakes were unacceptable.