Adobe Acrobat introduces AI assistant in beta: How it works

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:31 pm Feb 21, 202412:31 pm

What's the story Adobe is revolutionizing the digital document experience with its latest addition to Acrobat PDF software - the "AI Assistant in Acrobat." This innovative tool is now available in beta for paying users. It is a conversational engine that can answer questions, summarize files, and even suggest further content based on what you are reading. The goal is to simplify time-consuming tasks pertaining to working with huge text documents.

Details

AI Assistant's features and functionality

The AI Assistant is designed to make your life easier. It analyzes documents, recommends questions to explore, provides answers, generates citations, and creates clickable links within lengthy files. It can also compile and format information into easy-to-read content for reports, emails, presentations, and more. Plus, it's compatible with all document formats that are supported by Acrobat, and follows Adobe's strict data security protocols, so your information stays safe.

Price

How much does it cost?

Acrobat customers can access the AI Assistant experience on Standard ($12.99 per month), Pro ($19.99 per month), as well as Teams subscription plans. This is available for both desktop and web for free during the beta phase.

Future

A look at upcoming features

Abhigyan Modi, Senior VP for Adobe Document Cloud, mentioned that "Reader and Acrobat customers will have access to the full range of AI Assistant capabilities through a new add-on subscription plan when AI Assistant is out of beta." Exciting future features include Firefly generative AI model integration and tools for generating first drafts and editing copy. Extracting data from multiple documents and sources at once will also be possible.