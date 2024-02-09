Initially, Gemini is targeting phones as its main device

By Pratyaksh Srivastava 10:19 am Feb 09, 2024

What's the story Gemini, on Android, offers some key Google Assistant features by directing commands. Google has revealed that Gemini will call upon Google Assistant for familiar quick voice actions when needed. These include creating or adjusting alarms and timers, making calls, sending messages, reading incoming texts, and managing devices and smart home systems. It can also broadcast messages on connected devices, and read webpages aloud on Pixel 8 or later devices.

Features and commands that Gemini doesn't support

Although integrated with Google Assistant, Gemini doesn't support certain features and services. Media service providers like podcasts, news, and radio stations, and third-party music providers are currently not compatible with Gemini. Initiating a routine is also not supported, with routines linked to alarms in the Clock app ceasing to function on Android phones. Users must revert to Google Assistant to set reminders and tasks or utilize interpreter mode.

Google Assistant continues to aid Gemini

Google Assistant continues to power various Android and app features while being summoned for tasks in Gemini. These include supplying information and updates from 'At a Glance', using the mic in Google Maps app search bar, activating Google Assistant during navigation or driving mode, and accessing Google Assistant from Android Auto when connected to car display. It also uses mic in the Waze app search bar, employs Assistant voice typing on Gboard, and receives Android notifications from Google Assistant devices.

Gemini's focus on phones and incompatibility with Pixel tablet

Initially, Gemini is targeting phones as its main device. Google Assistant remains active on smart displays, speakers, TVs, cars, smartwatches, headphones, earbuds with built-in Google Assistant, and Pixel Tablets. However, Gemini doesn't function on the Pixel Tablet, even though the app can be installed. This incompatibility may be due to the Charging Speaker Dock and Home-related integrations. The Gemini appears differently on the Pixel Fold's inner display, suggesting a possible future expansion to other devices.