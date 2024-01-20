Gmail revamps unsubscribe and spam reporting features: Here's why

Gmail revamps unsubscribe and spam reporting features: Here's why

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:57 pm Jan 20, 202412:57 pm

Changes are live on web and Android platforms

Google has revamped Gmail's features to make it easier for users to unsubscribe from unwanted emails and report spam. The "Unsubscribe" button is now more noticeable on both mobile and web platforms, while the combined "Report spam & unsubscribe" button has been eliminated. These updates aim to minimize false signals that could affect the delivery of legitimate emails.

Changes to 'Unsubscribe' button

The 'Unsubscribe' button has been moved from the three-dot overflow menu to the conversation view. The button has also been added as a hover action in the inbox view. It appears alongside options such as archive and delete.

One-click unsubscribe for bulk senders

Bulk senders, those who send over 5,000 emails every day to Gmail addresses, are now required by Google to include a one-click unsubscribe feature by February 2024. This link must be easily visible in the email body, and commercial senders must process the request within two days. Moreover, these senders must authenticate their emails using DKIM and SPF to make the "From" address more difficult to spoof or impersonate and have DMARC in place.

Clear spam rate threshold for senders

To shield Gmail users from excessive unwanted messages, Google has established a clear spam rate threshold that senders have to follow. This threshold is set at 0.3%, as reported by Gmail's Postmaster Tools. This step ensures that recipients are not overwhelmed with spam emails. These changes have already been implemented on web and Android platforms, with iOS availability anticipated soon.