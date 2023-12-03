How iPhone captured viral bridal photo in 3 poses simultaneously

How iPhone captured viral bridal photo in 3 poses simultaneously

By Akash Pandey 08:47 pm Dec 03, 202308:47 pm

No modifications were made to the image, Coates claimed

A viral photo of comedian Tessa Coates in a wedding dress, striking three different poses in front of two mirrors, has captured the attention of social media users. She shared the image on Instagram, insisting that it wasn't modified and naturally appeared that way. While one might still assume it was a glitch or a photoshopped fake, that's not the case at all. Faruk Korkmaz from the YouTube channel iPhonedo has revealed the secret behind it. Here's what actually happened.

'Pano' mode behind this triple pose

The snapshot was taken using the iPhone 12's "pano" (panorama) feature. Upon examining the photo's metadata, Faruk discovered its resolution was 3028x3948 pixels, indicating it was captured in panoramic mode. This mode works by taking several pictures and stitching them together into one wider image, cropping them beforehand to match the edges and prevent distortion. Most panoramic shots result in photos with missing limbs or distorted faces due to imperfections in the stitching process, but not in Coates's case.

Check out the viral photo here

Instagram post A post shared by wheatpraylove on December 3, 2023 at 8:46 pm IST

Faruk reproduced phenomenon himself

In Coates's case, per Faruk, her iPhone's camera took multiple pictures but failed to recognize that the reflections in the mirrors were also hers, leading to unsynchronized poses. He was able to recreate the phenomenon in a video, debunking any theories of manipulated images or glimpses into alternate realities. This intriguing photo serves as a reminder that even our smartphones can sometimes produce unexpected results.