Xiaomi 14 Ultra launching in 2024: What to expect

By Akash Pandey 08:25 pm Dec 03, 202308:25 pm

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra will boast Qualcomm's flagship chipset (Representative image)

Xiaomi is set to introduce the Xiaomi 14 Ultra in the second quarter (Q2) of 2024 alongside the Xiaomi Pad 7 tablet series. Ahead of any official revelation, the device's battery size and charging capabilities have been leaked. Weibo user Digital Chat Station claims the phone, codenamed "Venti," will boast a 5,180mAh battery and support 90W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. Xiaomi has yet to confirm these details officially.

Comparison with Xiaomi 13 Ultra

This leaked information suggests that the Xiaomi 14 Ultra will outshine its predecessor, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra, in terms of battery capacity. To recall, the 13 Ultra has a 5,000mAh battery and supports 90W wired and 50W wireless charging.

Device to include 50MP quad cameras

Moreover, DCS recently disclosed the Xiaomi 14 Ultra will sport four 50MP cameras on the back, with the primary sensor being a 1-inch Sony LYT-900 camera with an f/1.6-f/4.0 variable aperture and native focal lengths of 0.5x, 1x, 3.2x, and 5x. Rumors also indicate that the device will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and run on HyperOS-based Android 14. Once released, it will compete with Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and OPPO Find X7 Pro, among others.