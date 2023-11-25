HONOR Magic6 to include on-device generative AI, satellite connectivity

By Akash Pandey 07:59 pm Nov 25, 202307:59 pm

The Magic6 series will have Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 at the helm (Representative image)

HONOR is gearing up for the Magic6 series, which is coming sometime next year. Now, CEO Zhao Ming has opened up on the upcoming flagship smartphone lineup after the HONOR 100 series launch conference. One of the main highlights is the integration of on-device generative AI large language model capabilities in the Magic6 series, aimed at revolutionizing user experiences through MagicOS 8.0. Ming also announced that the lineup will have satellite communication functionality, potentially broadening its use beyond typical smartphones.

Meanwhile, notable tipster Digital Chat Station suggested the inclusion of OmniVision's state-of-the-art OV50K camera sensor in the Magic6 series. The OV50K sensor boasts a 1-inch oversized bottom, the largest Chinese sensor in the industry, offering outstanding performance in both low-light and well-lit conditions.

The OV50K sensor in the HONOR Magic6 series will bring the innovative LOFIC (lateral overflow integration capacitor) technology to the table, which tackles overexposure issues in high-brightness scenes. This improvement would significantly enhance the device's imaging capabilities. Photography buffs will enjoy the 1-inch large sensor bottom, as a bigger sensor area means increased light-sensitive ability, resulting in more detailed and superior images.

Ming also shared that the Magic6 series has been carefully refined to include groundbreaking innovations that could set new industry standards. With cutting-edge technology, AI capabilities, and an advanced camera sensor, the Magic6 series is set to shake up expectations in the fiercely competitive smartphone market.