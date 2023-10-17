OPPO Find N3's official images confirm key features

Oct 17, 2023

OPPO will launch its Find N3 foldable on October 19

OPPO is preparing to launch its newest folding phone, the Find N3, this week. What sets the Find N3 apart from other folding phones is its 'dual-diamond screen' technology, which boasts top-notch brightness, clarity, and durability, on both the inner and outer displays. Ahead of the launch, official images from the company give us a sneak peek at the internal screen's design and folding abilities. Further details are expected to be announced during the official launch event on Thursday.

Design upgrade and display specifications

The Find N3 breaks away from its predecessor's short and wide design, opting for a larger body size and a screen ratio similar to other popular folding phones. The internal screen has a punch-hole cutout in the top right corner, and there's a three-stage alert slider on the right edge. Rumor has it that the device will feature a 7.82-inch foldable OLED panel with 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, as well as a 120Hz, 6.31-inch, Full-HD+ OLED cover display.

Enhanced hardware-level security with independent chip

OPPO has confirmed that the Find N3 will come with a separate security chip. The foldable could get a triple rear camera module, comprising 53MP, 48MP, and 32MP sensors along with a 32MP selfie snapper. The device is said to pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, coupled with 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and up to 1 TB of UFS 4.0 storage. It could get a 4,805mAh battery with 67W fast charging and 50W wireless charging support.

Global launch and OnePlus Open variant

The OPPO Find N3 is scheduled to launch on October 19 in China. At the same time, the device will be introduced in other markets like India and the US under the name OnePlus Open. The new Find N3 is expected to come in three colors, Green, Gold, and Black with the latter featuring a vegan leather finish.